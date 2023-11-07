BRUNSWICK – Beth Arlene Pelletier, 92, was born on April 1, 1931 and died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2023 with family at her side. Beth was the daughter of the late Guy E and Marjorie Cotton.

Growing up, Beth enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. She made many new friends from around the world while walking the beaches of Florida searching for sharks teeth and unique sea shells. Beth was an avid crafter, quilter, and knitter, keeping everyone supplied with slippers, hats and mittens.

She was predeceased by her husband, Octave Leo and by her daughter, Judy. She is survived by her daughter Ida; grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 16, 2023 at Riverview Cemetery in Topsham.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

