Irving Arthur L. 93, in Boston, Mass., May 13. Service 10 a.m., May 18, at home in Saint John. Arrangements Brenan’s Funeral Home, Saint John, New Brunswick
Irving Arthur L. 93, in Boston, Mass., May 13. Service 10 a.m., May 18, at home in Saint John. Arrangements Brenan’s Funeral Home, Saint John, New Brunswick
