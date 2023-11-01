LEWISTON – William “Billy” Frank Brackett, 48, born in Hamilton, Ohio on Sept. 1, 1975 has died unexpectedly as a result of the mass shootings within the State of Maine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

He was a loving husband to Kristina Brackett. Together they have a daughter, Sandra Brackett, who he loved and adored dearly.

He is the son of William and Laura Brackett, of Sabattus, and son-in-law to Christopher and Tina Smith of Brunswick.

Billy was a member of the Deaf Community. He had a love for cornhole and darts, where he was known as the “Silent Giant”. He was playing in a cornhole tournament when his life was taken. Billy loved fishing and hunting and was looking forward to the day he could teach his little girl. Growing up he played basketball where he scored 1000-plus points. He was an outstanding baseball player in the league in Auburn/ Lewiston and recognized as a great goalie in soccer.

Billy is a graduate of Governor Baxter School for the Deaf and attended Gallaudet Prep School for a short time. He was an employee of FedEx ground in Lewiston where he was a package handler.

He is survived by two brothers, Gerald Bentley and William Brackett Jr. along with one sister, Cheryl Horton and husband Bill, as well as sister-in-law, Connie Brackett. Also survived by sister-in-law, Jessica Smith; brother-in-law, Brian Smith and his wife Kristen Smith and their children Hunter and Sophia Smith; grandmother-in-law, Nancy Smith. He has several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that will miss him dearly.

Within the deaf community he had many dear friends – Richard Morlock, Jay Green, Joey Nappi, Hal Carter, Owen Horr, Scott and Heather Bowden, Mark Grant and Kerri Fitzgerald, Lottie Cassese, Gerry Duguay, Larry Lawrence, and Tina Kelly. Billy was a friend to many and all will miss him tremendously.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brunswick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Bath Fire House on Sunday, Nov. 5, starting at 11 a.m.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Kristina and Sandra navigate through life without their dear husband and father.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Billy’s online memorial.

