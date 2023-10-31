WEST BATH – Edward Leonard Boucher “Bush” “Pit”, 84, of West Bath, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. He was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Bath and graduated from Morse High School Class of 1959. He was married on Oct. 29, 1960 to the love of his life Mary McLaughlin Boucher.

He worked for the Bath Police Dept. and then was a master carpenter for the remainder of his career, retiring from Bath Iron Works in 2005. He was a lifetime member of the Bath Elks Lodge #934. He was part of the Bath Cadets and Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps which he was very proud of.

His most cherished role was that of a family man, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother-in-law, never missing a sporting event or milestone and was beloved by all.

Predeceased by his wife, both parents and three siblings, Leonard Boucher, Alfred Boucher and Yvonne Laffely.

He leaves behind three daughters, Ginny Boucher and partner Mike Eastman of Bath, Elaine Plummer and husband David of West Bath, Anne Marie Moore and husband Dwight of Phippsburg, one son, Paul Edward Boucher and wife Sheri of Warren, R.I.; grandchildren, Dustin Plummer and wife Mary Charlotte of West Bath, Danny Plummer and wife Rachel of Jenson Beach, Fla., Tommy Clifford and wife Nicole of Cape Coral, Fla., Tyler Moore and wife Nikki of Phippsburg, Travis Moore and fiancé Christina of Phippsburg, Trenton Moore and fiancé Amber of Phippsburg, Kayley, Mackenzie, Kyra, and Miley Boucher of Warren, R.I.; great-grandchildren, Alina, Darcy, Davis, Denley, Dylan, Wesley, Wren, Delaney, another on the way, Mia, and Trace; brother-in-law, Francis Edward McLaughlin Jr. of West Bath, sister-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” McLaughlin of Bradenton, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the David E. Desmond Funeral Homes, 638 High Street, Bath with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception will immediately follow the service at the West Bath Fire Dept., State Road, West Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Morse High School

All-Sports Boosters

826 Shipbuilder Dr.

Bath, ME 04530

