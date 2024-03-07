AUGUSTA–Gun safety activists and gun rights advocates packed the halls of the State House on Thursday afternoon ahead of public hearings on bills that would require a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases and expand mandatory background checks to include advertised private sales.

Thursday marks the third day of public hearings on bills offered in response to the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people and wounded 13.

Democrats have framed their suite of bills as a way to not only address the threat of mass shootings, but also address Maine’s high rate of gun suicides and bolster mental health crisis response systems.

Gun safety advocates, who arrived Thursday wearing orange ribbons and stickers reading ” A Safer Maine” and “End Gun Violence,” are pushing lawmakers to go further with gun safety measures by prohibiting assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines and removing hurdles in the state’s extreme risk protection orders that allow police to temporarily seize firearms of people who are dangerous.

The proposed measures will save lives, according to Nacole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, which includes more than 60 organizations.

“The evidence is clear,” Palmer said in a written statement. “Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic leaders in the Maine Legislature are listening to the people of this state, and they have proposed gun safety reforms that will make a real and lasting difference.”

Advertisement

Gun rights advocates also made their presence known Thursday morning, wearing orange “Save the Second Amendment” stickers. Advocates had urged supporters to turnout on Thursday, with action alerts being sent by the National Rifle Association, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, Gun Owners of Maine and Women for Gun Rights.

Laura Whitcomb, president of the Gun Owner Rights of Maine, said in an interview that any additional laws would only infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, including hunters and people who may need to defend themselves from an imminent threat of violence. Someone who has already passed a background check should not have to wait three days to receive their firearm, she said.

“When you have women – or men – in domestic violence situations, making them wait three days to protect themselves is not looking out for the rights of women at all,” Whitcomb said. “Other issues we have, if you’re here hunting and you want to go buy another firearm because you had a malfunction with your firearm, you have to wait another three days.”

Boothbay resident Jeff Wheeler, who collects antique firearms, said he planned to testify before lawmakers for the first time in his life. He believes mass shootings are driven by the pervasive violence portrayed in video games, movies and other pop culture, rather than firearms themselves.

Wheeler doesn’t think a 72-hour waiting period would be effective in reducing suicides or other crimes.

“I think somebody who has bad intentions in mind isn’t going to mind waiting three more days to carry out his or her plan,” Wheeler, 76, said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: