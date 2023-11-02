LEWISTON – Lucille Marie (Hartford) Violette, 73, of Lewiston, went to Heaven, though unexpectedly, on Oct. 25, 2023, alongside her longtime love, Bob.

Lucy was a longtime employee for Lewiston Public Schools and was dedicated to her position as a secretary in the business office for 52 years. She was born and raised in Fryeburg, Maine, a daughter to Owen and Althea (Blake) Hartford. Lucy met and later married her one true love, Bob, while working in her position with the school department. Lucy loved to tell the story of how she and Bob met, knowing he was the one, she didn’t want to lose him and proposed marriage to him. Together, Lucy and her husband Bob created a beautiful life in Lewiston, buying a home and welcoming three sons, and later several grandchildren, all of whom she adored.

Lucy was a gentle person, her kindness was the calm to anyone around her, including animals. She was always the go-to person if you needed a caring voice and she never passed judgement, only showed love. Lucy had a strong sense of integrity and work ethic, she had not yet retired from her position at the school department because she truly loved what she did, as well as the strong bonds that she created with her co-workers over many, many years.

When not working, Lucy enjoyed bowling in a women’s league as well as a couples league with her husband, Bob. She was almost always present at the bowling alley for youth bowling league days, as well as the extra practice sessions on Wednesday nights for support. Some lovingly referred to her as the ‘”Youth League Mom” because she would offer nurturing and kindness to all, and formed countless close bonds with children and families in the bowling community.

Lucy was most proud of being a grandmother to her six grandchildren, Joshua, Conner, Owen, Chloe, Madelyn and Hannah Violette. She was nurturing, kind and protective to them all, her gentle touch and loving spirit will be sorely missed, but will live on through the hearts of her grandchildren.

Lucy was predeceased by her parents, Owen and Althea Hartford. Lucy is survived by her son, Andrew Violette of Leeds, son Thomas Violette of Lewiston, son John Violette and wife Cassandra Violette currently of Oklahoma, as well as six grandchildren, Joshua, Conner, Owen, Chloe, Madelyn and Hannah Violette, as well as her sister, Noreen Renard of Delaware.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Monday November 6, from 4-7 p.m., at Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., AUBURN. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 a.m., at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn. A private family committal will take place following the service.

You may share your many memories and condolences for Lucy and her family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to The Bob and Lucy Violette Bowling Memorial Fund, c/o Law Office of Dionne & Couturier,

465 Main St.

Lewiston ME 04240

so their memory can be carried on by others that love the sport they cherished.

