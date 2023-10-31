LEWISTON – Peyton Abbott Brewer-Ross passed away on Oct. 25, 2023 in Lewiston. Peyton was born on Jan. 31, 1983 in Farmington, to Ralph Stephen (Steve) Brewer and Irene (Renie) (Ross) Lowell.

Peyton graduated from Westbrook High School in 2001 where he was a member of the wrestling team. Peyton was a hard-working man. After graduating from high school, he worked for Bisson Moving and Storage in Portland. At one time owned his own Flowers (Country Kitchen) bread route. And for the last five years was a valued member of the B.I.W family where he worked as a Pipefitter. Peyton enrolled in their rigorous apprenticeship program, graduating in 2022. He received an Associate’s Degree from Maine Maritime Academy for graduating from the apprentice program. He was also a valued member of the Local S6 Education Committee.

﻿Peyton loved his family, especially his fiancée Rachael and their daughter Elle, as well as his many friends. You couldn’t meet Peyton and not be his friend. He had a way of making you feel as though he knew you for many years even though you may have just met him for the first time. He had a wonderful smile and he loved to make other people laugh. There was a twinkle in his eye if he was up to mischief. If you needed help, Peyton would drop everything to help you out. That’s just the type of guy he was.

﻿He really enjoyed life to the fullest. In fact, his family discovered he went sky diving seven years ago. Peyton loved wrestling and, on many occasions, could be found wearing his Macho Man Randy Savage Slim Jim jacket and glasses. He had a love of comics, especially Superman (his arm sleeve tattoo was a magnificent piece of art). He loved all things Star Wars.

﻿He loved football and was a life-long New England Patriots fan and attended two games in Foxborough. He loved baseball (especially the New York Yankees). His love of baseball led him to an APBA fantasy baseball group. In fact, it was his love of baseball that led to him meeting the love of his life, Rachael, when he went to a Portland Sea Dogs game in 2008 with his sister and brother-in-law. Coincidentally, some friends of Peyton’s were also there. Rachael was with them. Neither group knew the other was going to be there so it truly was fate that brought them together.

﻿Peyton loved playing Cornhole. He was passing his love of Cornhole on to his daughter, teaching her how to play. He had his own bags and boards and enjoyed playing in tournaments with friends he met. A tournament is what brought him to Lewiston on October 25.

﻿Peyton was predeceased by both of his parents and his uncles, Thomas “Tom” Targett and Fran Berthiaume.

﻿Peyton is survived by his fiancée Rachael Marie Sloat and their daughter Elle Karina Brewer-Ross of Bath; his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Chuck Cunningham of Boothbay; his brothers Ralph Wellman Brewer and his wife Teresa of Maryland, Arthur Hamilton (Ham) Brewer of New Gloucester, Steve (Patrick) Brewer of Rangeley and Stillman Lowell and his wife Kelly of New Hampshire; his aunts, Mary Targett of Portland, Brenda Evans and her husband Dale of Virginia, Nancy Hughes of Virginia, Susan Berthiaume of Gorham and Ellen Belair and her husband Jim of New Hampshire; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Blaine Cram of Wales, Maine and Rebecca Arsenault of Florida who were both very special to Peyton.

﻿A service and celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Boothbay on Nov. 04, 2023 at 01:00 p.m. Burial will be private on a date and time to be determined by the family.

Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for Peyton’s services.

﻿The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to an account that has been set up at Bath Savings Institution in his daughter’s name.

Donations can be made at any Bath Savings branch

or mailed to:

Bath Savings Institution

P.O. Box 590

﻿Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Please make checks payable to Bath Savings Institution and put

Elle Brewer-Ross

on the memo line

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous