Buchholz, Henry Raymond 93, of North Yarmouth, April 28. Graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, June 2, 11 a.m.
Buchholz, Henry Raymond 93, of North Yarmouth, April 28. Graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, June 2, 11 a.m.
