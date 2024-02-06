An analysis published Tuesday morning found once again that easy access to weapons, untreated mental health problems, and drug and alcohol use were substantial factors in many deadly police shootings in Maine.

“The contributing causes leading individuals to armed confrontations with law enforcement remain the same,” Maine’s deadly force review panel concluded in its fourth annual report. “Only the names change.”

Any time a law enforcement officer in Maine shoots another person in the line of duty, the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates whether the use of force was justified. Since at least 1990, the office has never found a police shooting unjustified.

The deadly force review panel, which is part of the attorney general’s office, is comprised of lawyers, law enforcement officials and medical professionals who look beyond the question of legal accountability and instead search for common threads between shootings — and ways to prevent them in the future.

The panel’s findings have been consistent since its inception in 2019: Mainers killed by police are typically male and have criminal records, access to guns, and are in the midst of a mental health crisis, often exacerbated by drugs or alcohol.

For the fourth year in a row, the group’s annual report “urgently” called for more support for the state’s mental health services. It also called on the Legislature to equip police officers and medical professionals with more ways to temporarily disarm people whom they suspect might be dangerous — tools that perhaps could have helped police take Robert Card into custody before the Lewiston mass shooting last fall.

