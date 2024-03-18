The Sagadahoc deputy who chose not to pursue criminal charges or attempt to seize the weapons of the Lewiston shooter last September is running for sheriff.

Sgt. Aaron Skolfield, who has faced sharp criticism from the commission investigating the shootings, filed paperwork to enter the race for Sagadahoc County sheriff as a Republican in February — about three weeks after he and other members of the department testified before the commission at a public hearing.

In a report released last week, the commission singled out Skolfield’s actions among several failures in law enforcement’s response to warnings about Card.

“Sgt. Skolfield made only limited attempts to accomplish a “face-to-face” meeting with Mr. Card,” the report reads. “He failed to consult the agency’s records concerning a previous complaint about Mr. Card, failed to contact the individual who was assaulted by Mr. Card and heard his threat, and he failed to follow up on leads to determine how to contact Mr. Card.”

Sheriff Joel Merry, who has defended how his department handled the Card case, has also filed paperwork to run as a Democrat.

Neither men had raised any money as of Monday, according to filings with the Maine Ethics Commission.

This story will be updated.

