Portland police say the death of a man whose body was found floating in Casco Bay does not appear to be suspicious.

The body was spotted Saturday by a passenger on a Casco Bay Lines ferry from Peaks Island to Portland. The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy, Portland police said Monday.

Brad Nadeau, a department spokesman, said police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, which could take several weeks because of toxicology tests.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

After the body was spotted, the captain moved passengers inside the cabin as they waited for officials to arrive. The boat, which was full of parents and children, was stopped for about 25 minutes.

