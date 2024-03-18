A man accused of attacking his girlfriend in Limerick on Saturday night is also facing charges for allegedly injuring two state troopers.

Maine State Police said Justin Savage, 41, broke the ankle of one trooper and bit another trooper’s hand while they tried to take him into custody.

A neighbor reported that Savage had attacked his girlfriend Shawna Morse, 26, in front of their home on Long Street shortly before 11 p.m. When troopers arrived and attempted to detain Savage, a struggle ensued, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Savage fell and landed on Sgt. Adam Schmidt, breaking his ankle. He also allegedly bit trooper Jamie Fenderson’s hand. Schmidt’s injury will require surgery, Moss said.

Police charged Savage with domestic violence assault, assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct. They also arrested Morse, who allegedly tried to help Savage get away from police, and charged her with obstructing government administration and refusal to submit to arrest.

Both Savage and Morse were taken to the York County Jail.

