AUBURN — A man who reportedly pulled a metal pipe from under his sleeve to ward off employees as he fled BJ’s Wholesale Club with a cart full of stolen merchandise Monday evening was arrested by police about two hours later in Lewiston.

Jeremy Proctor, 38, of Lewiston was located by Lewiston police about 9:55 p.m. on Pine Street. Auburn officers responded to arrest him, according to a statement by Auburn police Tuesday.

A similar robbery occurred at the store at 110 Mount Auburn Ave. on Saturday night by a man brandishing a knife, police said. Proctor was charged with that robbery.

Proctor, a white male with facial tattoos, left the store Monday shortly after 7 p.m. and fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. Auburn officers were able to quickly identify him “in part due to his unique tattoos.”

Proctor was charged with two counts of robbery, violation of conditions of release and criminal mischief. He was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. Police said no bail is allowed at this time because Proctor has active bail conditions for a previous felony theft charge from an incident in Lewiston.

