A teenage victim of the Lewiston mass shooting has been discharged from Mass General for Children in Boston.

Gavin Robitaille’s family released a statement Wednesday thanking Mass General and Central Maine Medical Center for their help in saving his life and “seeing all of us through our darkest moments.”

Robitaille, a 16-year-old Edward Little High School sophomore, was severely wounded after being shot by Robert Card on Oct. 25 at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way. He was bowling that night with his mother and brother, while his father was with his grandfather at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street in Lewiston – another site where Card opened fire in an attack that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

Robitaille had to undergo several reconstructive surgeries to repair his arm, as well as muscle and nerve damage.

“While we are thrilled to be back home, Gavin is beginning a long road of follow-up care, much of it in Boston for the forseeable future,” his family said. “The journey ahead is long, tough and financially hard, but we count ourselves exceedingly lucky to be surrounded by friends and loved ones.”

A GoFundMe campaign has bee established to support Robitaille’s recovery.

This story will be updated.

