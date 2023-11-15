AUGUSTA — A Maine watchdog agency said Wednesday it found “errors on top of errors” in the state’s handling of child safety investigations involving the family of Jaden Harding, who died of suspected shaken baby syndrome when he was six weeks old.

Peter Schleck, the director of the Office of Program Evaluation and Accountability, criticized the state’s handling of reports of neglect and abuse involving the family. Harding’s mother, Kayla Hartley, had a history with the state going back to 2014, he said.

Kayla Hartley was not charged in connection with Jaden Harding’s death, however. The infant’s father, Ronald Harding, was sentenced to prison in September after being convicted of manslaughter.

Schleck presented his office’s critical report to the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee Wednesday. It is the third of four case reviews ordered by the committee following the deaths of four children in 2021.

“Quantitatively and qualitatively the casework in this report is distinguishable and distinct in its deficiency from the first two,” Schleck said, referring to the two other child death investigations he’s presented to lawmakers. “This case presents numerous examples in which there were errors on top of errors and an ongoing inability by the department to recognize the simple lack of protective capacity from the mother of Jaden Harding.”

The review highlights the department’s struggle to identify and address risks to children — an issue that was flagged in the department’s own, federally mandated review, which determined the state was getting worse at prevented repeated mistreatment of children.

Schleck said the review found that there was a “parade of questionable people” involved in Hartley’s life, including those with substance use issues and histories of domestic violence and sexual assault. But Ronald Harding, the father convicted of killing Jaden, was not one of them.

While Ronald Harding didn’t have a history with the department, Schleck said OPEGA learned that Harding’s name was mentioned in a child protective complaint that was not referred for an investigation. While Schleck said OPEGA’s review did not conclude that complaint should have led to any interventions by the department, the fact that caseworkers did not know or investigate was concerning.

“There was something to follow, but it wasn’t followed,” Schleck said.

The oversight committee ordered OPEGA to conduct a review the department’s actions after four children died within weeks of each other in the summer of 2021. All of the families had prior involvement with Office of Child and Family Services, which oversees the state’s child welfare program.

The committee on Wednesday also heard more testimony from additional frontline workers, who have been telling lawmakers that that high workloads, poor upper management and a lack of mental health and substance use services is causing a downward spiral in the department.

Stacey Henson-Drake, a child protection caseworker in Lewiston since 2021, said the growing number of vacancies among caseworkers, case aids and supervisors are only increasing caseloads and mandatory overtime for remaining workers, who also must supervise children who are living in hotels and hospitals instead of being placed with foster families. It all makes for an impossible job, which makes it harder to retain and recruit more workers.

Describing her office as like “a war zone,” Henson-Drake said a lack of communication, support and guidance from upper management is making matters worse. She said 32 of the office’s 73 caseworker positions are vacant, along with six of the district’s case aid positions, which help caseworkers prepare court documents.

“Some of that lack of messaging also contributes to people leaving,” Henson-Drake said, adding that she has great co-workers and supervisors. “It really does feel like we’re on a sinking ship and when you don’t have the chief or the captain saying, ‘Don’t worry. This is what we’re doing to fix this. Hang on tight.’ It’s frightening.”

The GOC grilled OCFS Director Todd Landry last month, with some members warning that they were questioning his leadership.

Jaden Harding was only six weeks old when he died. His father, Ronald Harding, had told first responders that Jaden was choking and lost consciousness while being held, but medical professionals observed a traumatic injury consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to a memo released by DHHS.

Ronald Harding was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury, but his attorney says he will appeal the ruling.

The DHHS memo released after Harding’s conviction stated that the father did not have any history with the department before Jaden Harding’s death. But his mother, Kayla Hartley and her three children from a previous relationship had a history dating back to 2014.

The department had received reports that Hartley’s other children had been exposed to substances while in the womb. Hartley, who was not charged in her son’s death, admitted to using marijuana and tested negative for other substances.

The department had also received repeated reports of domestic violence and sexual abuse of one of the older children by a relative. It does not appear as though any of the children were ever taken into state custody because the state cited a lack of evidence and Hartley appeared to be engaging with services, although it appeared her mental heath worsened in 2020 after the death of a family member.

Schleck said the mother’s extensive history should have been a warning flag for the state, which missed several opportunities to intervene, including when police reported Hartley’s mental health decline.

Schleck said the police report was investigated by a standby caseworkers and a standby supervisor, who determined the children were safe because relatives from out-of-state were there to help care for the kids. Hartley was taking her medications as directed. The case was transferred back to the regular caseworker and supervisor without a plan to follow-up or provide supportive services once the relatives left.

Schleck said the department should have followed up with Hartley after her family left given that staff cited their presence as the most important factor in their decision not to take any action.

“We did not see any evidence that such actions occurred or were even considered,” he said.

Schleck said caseworkers missed other risk factors. They told OPEGA that they do not have enough time to conduct thorough background checks of everyone involved in the previous reports and didn’t always have access to complete casefiles, because of their high workload. That point was reiterated by Landry’s written response.

“OCFS agrees that it can sometimes be challenging for staff to gather all the relevant information regarding a family,” Landry wrote. “This can be due to many factors including, but not limited to, reluctance of a family to engage with child protective services and/or provide information, difficulty obtaining information from the source, the volume of information available regarding some families, and the difficulty synthesizing that information to use it effectively when working with the family.”

Schleck said upper management conducted a review of the case and agreed that some missteps were made and steps needed to be taken to address them, but the managers never met with the caseworker handling Harding’s case to discuss what should have been done differently.

“To this day, there is a caseworker that is working right now who has not been coached on the things that went wrong here,” Schleck said.

Landry, who did not attend the meeting, didn’t challenge that assertion in his written response. And Bobbi Johnson, associate director of child welfare services, would not discuss why management had yet to provide additional training to the caseworker when approached after the meeting.

Schleck said the state also failed remove someone with a history of committing sexual abuse from the home at a time when the children were reporting physical and sexual abuse.

That error largely resulted from a name change by the relative, who was suspected of abusing one of her children. Schleck said intake staff recorded the relative’s birth name in the case file, so a background check did not bring up a history.

But that relative had changed their name after being adopted and a search of that name produced an extensive criminal history, including “multiple domestic violence convictions for threating, terrorizing and assault, a history of violating conditions of release, probation violations and other offenses.”

“(OCFS staff) explained that, with that information, further investigation and scrutiny of the relative would have been warranted, including a review of the relative’s (child protective) history as an adult,” Schleck said.

The relative’s case record, he said, spanned more than a decade, including a prohibition against having unsupervised contact with a child, a protection from abuse order filed against them, and accusations of prior sexual abuse of a partner’s children.

OCFS staff said they would have been able to make a finding of neglect against Hartley had they known about that relative’s history, Schleck said.

“Instead,” he said, “the case was closed with no findings as the caseworker did not have any evidence indicating that Ms. Hartley had been abusive or neglectful towards any of her children.”

Schleck also questioned how caseworkers responded to suspected abuse reported by a school official in 2019.

The child had originally told a caseworker during an interview at school that a man living in his home was responsible for injuring this ear, which Schleck said is an indicator of abuse. But the child changed that story when interviewed at home in front of Hartley, saying the jury happened while playing.

OPEGA discovered that the man had a history of domestic violence and violating a protection from abuse order. Such a history would warrant a safety plan removing the man from the home, Schleck said. But the case was closed without a finding.

Generally, Schleck said caseworkers seemed too focused on specific allegations and missed the bigger picture about Hartley’s apparent inability to protect her children.

The DHHS memo noted that in March 2020, police responded to a report that one her children was discovered unattended by the side of the road. The state found Hartley had neglected her child by leaving her in the care of an 11-year-old.

“From a comprehensive review of this family’s CPS history, it becomes apparent that Ms. Hartley continued to demonstrate a lock of protective capacity and an inability to keep unsafe people away from her children,” Schleck said.

“OCFS staff indicated that this lack of protective capacity would warrant additional departmental action. However, they also noted that caseworkers generally do not have enough time available to perform the comprehensive review of a family’s history that is necessary to identify such patterns.”

