AUGUSTA — Those who were physically injured as well as surviving family members of those killed in the Lewiston mass shooting last month will be able to attend the University of Maine System for free.

The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver is available to eligible victims who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at any of Maine’s public universities. Gov. Janet Mills asked University of Maine System leaders to establish a scholarship fund for those directly impacted by the Oct. 25 tragedy, which resulted in Chancellor Dannel Malloy developing the waiver.

“I thank the University of Maine System for establishing the Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver and Scholarship Fund, which will ensure that the cost of higher education will never be a barrier for those directly impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston,” Mills said in a press release Monday. “Through their boundless generosity, Maine people are demonstrating that our state will stand by those who were injured and the families of those who were killed in the months, years and decades to come.”

More than 80 impacted people are eligible for the waiver. They include spouses and biological children, adopted children and step-children of the 18 people killed in the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant and Just-In-Time Recreation. The 31 people who sustained physical injuries in the shootings are also eligible.

“By all accounts, those who were tragically killed were deeply devoted to their families and working hard to provide them a strong future. While nothing will bring them back, the University of Maine System believes that the best way we can honor the memories of those taken too soon is to ensure their loved ones can easily access postsecondary education and opportunity,” Malloy said in the press release.

The Lewiston Strong Scholarship Fund, which will be managed by the University of Maine Foundation, will help alleviate other costs including room, board and books. Preference for this fund is given to those eligible for the waiver. To make donations visit umaine.edu/lewiston.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: