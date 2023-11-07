SOUTH PARIS – Stephen M. Vozzella, 45, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, as a result of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Steve was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on Nov. 18,1977, the son of Albert Vozzella Jr. and Karen Bowen Vozzella. He attended elementary school at Beverly School for the Deaf, and high school at North Shore Vocational School, graduating with the class of 1996.

Steve worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Boston from 1998-2022 and then in Lewiston from 2022 until his passing.

After being together for 14 years and having one daughter, he married Megan Danforth on Nov. 12, 2022.

Steve was a member of the New England Deaf Biker Group, with the Massachusetts Chapter. He loved bowling and was a member of the men’s league at Town Lane Center in Malden from 2007 to 2021 and participated in tournaments all over. He played softball with the National Softball Association for the Deaf until a knee injury forced him to stop playing in 2015. For the last three years, he has enjoyed playing in a corn hole league in Lewiston with several deaf friends. He also loved camping with his family and friends, going ATV riding with friends, and going on road trips with his wife and daughter.

Steve was a huge New England sports fan and loved the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Albert Anthony Vozzella, Jr. and mother, Karen Jill Bowen Vozzella, as well as grandparents Vozzella and grandparents Bowen.

Steve is survived by his wife, Megan Danforth Vozzella; his children, Andrew Vozzella and Bella Vozzella; his twin brother Nicholas Vozzella and partner Christina; brother Anthony Vozzella; sister Jennifer Belmonte and partner Tommy; uncle Robert Vozzella; aunt Candance Bowen; and cousin Michael Bowen. He is also survived by his in-laws, Bruce and Donna Danforth; sisters-in-law, Carrie Danforth and partner Jasan, and Bethany Danforth and partner Doug; along with many nieces and nephews and his best friends, Christine Chiofilo, Steven Richards-Kretlow and Kyle Curtis. Steven and Kyle were survivors of the mass shooting.

Steve’s presence, humor, and love will be missed by his family and deaf community.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Chandler Funeral & Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Saint Catherine of Sienna, 32 Paris Street, in Norway. Afterwards, a celebration of life will be at the Oxford Hills High School Cafeteria at 256 Main St, South Paris, Maine.

To share memories and condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous