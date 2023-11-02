LEWISTON – Jason Adam Walker, 51, of Sabattus, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, while trying to protect others at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston. He was the husband of Kathleen L. (Mercier) Walker.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1971, in Lewiston, a son of John W. and Diane (Lajoie) Walker of Sabattus. Jason grew up in Sabattus, attending local area schools and graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1990. After high school he joined the Maine National Guard.

He spent most of his working career in the building trade doing things such as construction, siding, and driving tractor trailers. He was a member of the Sabattus Historical Society serving as the videographer and editor for oral histories.

He was an avid bowler and was a league member at Just-in-Time Recreation. This was just one of the many things Jason dabbled in and tried to perfect. Jason also enjoyed vegetable gardening, creating educational YouTube videos, preserving seed and harvest, making homemade sausage with his best friend Michael Deslauriers II, and baking sourdough bread. He would research and self-teach on many topics such as religion, vehicle repair, building, and so much more.

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his two sons, Collin James and Jonathan Adam Walker both of Sabattus. He also leaves three siblings, John Jay Walker of Fayette, Jill A. Walker of Bar Harbor, and Julie Lynn Branagan of Winthrop, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jason was a selfless and giving friend and helped out others whether physically, spiritually, or financially, whenever needed. Jason was highly protective of his wife and his children and tasked himself with ensuring all were taken care of for life’s major needs.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Nov. 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn. A Memorial Service will begin at 12 p.m., noon, at the funeral home. The service will be followed by a committal ceremony at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus at 2:30 p.m.

The memorial service at 12 noon will be streamed live at https://tinyurl.com/4a8fa4wx.

Please visit http://www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to sign Jason’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Memorial donations / in lieu of flowers: Jason would never have been one to want anything for himself so in lieu of flowers, you can choose to do as he would and contribute in his name to victim’s families for those that are struggling who lost loved ones or those that are injured. Search Facebook-Lewiston Victims Go Fund Me.

