Central Maine Medical Center released on Friday the last of the 13 patients it treated in the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston.

Team members lined the hospital’s main entrance to give a warm sendoff to the patient, whom the hospital did not identify, News Center Maine reported.

“This is an early Christmas present, not just for the patient and his family, but for all of us at Central Maine Healthcare,” Steve Littleson, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said in a statement. “Watching the last patient from that tragic night in October leave the hospital gives us all assurance, as a community, that we are one step closer on the road to healing.”

Related Read our complete coverage of the Lewiston shootings

All but one of the 14 patients who initially survived the shootings on Oct. 25 were brought to CMMC, Central Maine Healthcare said. Three patients reportedly died at the hospital, and one was brought to and was discharged from Mass General Hospital.

“The doctors, nurses, and team members of CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event and wish all a measure of peace this holiday season in every stage of grief and healing,” the hospital’s statement said.

Related Headlines Our complete coverage of the Lewiston shootings

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: