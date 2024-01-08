LEWISTON – A fund with more than $2.4 million for victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston and their families is accepting applications for aid through Jan. 30.

The Maine Community Foundation’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund is dividing donated money among several groups impacted by the Oct 25 shooting: the heirs of the 18 people killed, anyone injured and those who were present and traumatized at either of the venues where a gunman opened fire.

For details about who is eligible and how to apply for the money, see mainecf.org/Lewiston.

Consultants will be available at the Lewiston Resiliency Center, 184 Main St., to assist anyone with the application process from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

A notary will be present to notarize documents. Contact Dan Levey at danlevey62@gmail.com or Melissa Holmes at melissa@victimsfirst.org to schedule an appointment.

American Sign Language interpreters will be present for an informational session and to assist with applications from 2:30 top 7 p.m. Thursday.

A related fund, the Broad Recovery Efforts & Organizations Fund of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund, will open for applications in early February. More information will be released soon about its steering committee and how nonprofit organizations supporting the broader recovery effort can apply for those funds.

The Maine Community Foundation is continuing to accept contributions to both the Victims & Families Fund and the Broad Recovery Efforts & Organizations Fund until Feb. 20. Visit mainecf.org/donate to contribute.

For more information, please contact lewiston@mainecf.org.

