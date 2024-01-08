LEWISTON — DaVinci’s Eatery on Mill Street closed abruptly Saturday and the long-running restaurant has not announced a timeline for reopening.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Saturday said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are closed. We do not have a specific time at which we can reopen. Our sincerest apologies to everyone whose plans will be affected this weekend.”

Due to the popularity of the restaurant, the post garnered considerable attention. As of Monday afternoon, it had been shared more than 500 times and received at least 200 comments.

The business has not posted anything since. A sign with a similar statement, saying the business is “temporarily closed,” hung on the door Monday.

Requests for further information from Lewiston code enforcement/sanitation staff and city administration were not immediately returned Monday. Officials at Maine’s Health Inspection Program, which oversees restaurant operations, had not responded by late Monday afternoon.

DaVinci’s opened in Lewiston in 1996 and continues to be one of the most well-known establishments in the city.

