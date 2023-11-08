LOS ANGELES — Hot off the People magazine proclamation Tuesday that Patrick Dempsey is the Sexiest Man Alive, it was announced that the Buckfield native and Dempsey Center namesake will be in Lewiston on Saturday to play in a benefit softball fundraiser to support the victims of the Oct. 25 shootings.

“We are over the moon with excitement to share the field in this event with Lewiston’s very own Patrick Dempsey! Come check us out this weekend and support all those injured and lost over the tragedy that struck our community,” said event co-organizer Derek Haskell in a post on the Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament Facebook page.

Known to many viewers as “Dr. McDreamy” on the television show “Gray’s Anatomy,” Dempsey was revealed as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night. The actor and race car driver takes the mantle from “Captain America” star Chris Evans, who was 2022’s selection.

“I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Dempsey, 57, told the magazine about his initial reaction. “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

The actor stars in the upcoming Michael Mann film “Ferrari.” He told The Associated Press last year that he did all the driving himself, calling it “the best role I’ve ever had.”

Dempsey has driven in several professional races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, according to its website.

The softball tournament this Saturday will be a daylong affair starting at around 7:30 and going into the evening, located at the Randall Road Ball Fields in Lewiston and Pettengill Park in Auburn. Closing ceremonies are set for 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.lewistonstrongsoftballtournament.com.

Advertisement

The event will feature teams playing all day, fundraising raffles, food trucks and more. Organizers say the event is for players and spectators alike, and all funds raised will go to the families impacted by the shootings. Details about Dempsey’s participation were not available Wednesday.

After being informed of his People magazine status, Dempsey said his three children are bound to tease him about his selection and “pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.”

The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story will be out Friday.

In addition to racing and acting, he founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, which provides care and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother, Amanda.

Dempsey achieved heartthrob status as Dr. Derek Shepherd — nicknamed “McDreamy” — on “Grey’s Anatomy,” appearing in more than 250 episodes.

He plays Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in “Ferrari,” which arrives in theaters later this year.

Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine’s first recipient in 1985.

Sun Journal staff contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: