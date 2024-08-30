LEWISTON – A large community gathering is being planned to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston.

Slated to take place at The Colisee and open to all, the event aims to “honor all those impacted” by the shootings that took 18 lives at Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time Entertainment.

The free program will include music, performances and speeches.

The October 25 Commemoration Event will be hosted by the One Lewiston Resilience Fund Committee in partnership with the city of Lewiston, Maine Resilience Center and the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers plan to seek input on the development of a permanent memorial from those who attend.

In addition, people who come will be invited to bring “small items” to be added to a vault that will be incorporated into a permanent memorial site, which has yet to be chosen.

Those who support the creation of a permanent memorial may make donations at onelewiston.org/donation-form.

Quiet viewing spaces will be available at the event and therapists will be on hand for anyone who might need their help.

American Sign Language interpreters will also be on hand.

Organizers plan, too, to livestream the event with ASL interpretation and closed captions.

Organizers said the event at the 190 Birch St. arena will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Parking is available onsite, but there will also be shuttle buses provided to the Southern Gateway Parking Garage at 425 Lisbon St.

