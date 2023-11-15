A commission created by Gov. Janet Mills to investigate last month’s shootings in Lewiston will meet for the first time next week.

The seven-member commission appointed by Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey will meet at the Cross Office Building in Augusta at 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The commission is scheduled hold an executive session “to discuss commission staffing” followed by a public meeting at 10 a.m.

“During the public meeting, members intend to discuss the path forward for their work to determine the facts that led to the tragedy and the response during and following the shootings,” the release said.

The commission is chaired by Daniel Wathen, a former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and includes several former judges and prosecutors, as well as a forensic psychologist and a psychiatrist.

It is tasked with investigating the facts around the shootings in which gunman Robert Card killed 18 people and injured 13 others on Oct. 25, including Card’s background and mental health history and the law enforcement response before and after the shootings. The commission is expected to issue a public report of its findings at the conclusion of its work.

