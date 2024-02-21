Forty-seven Maine legislators have signed on to two letters calling on Cabela’s and the Kittery Trading Post to stop selling military-style, semi-automatic weapons, commonly referred to as assault rifles.

The letters were spearheaded by Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach.

“The horrific mass shooting in Lewiston has shown all of us that Maine is not immune from the epidemic of gun violence that has been ravaging communities throughout our country,” Gramlich said in a written statement. “Each and every one of us has the responsibility to do more to prevent gun violence in our state. Halting the sale of these types of firearms is a simple, common-sense step that will greatly reduce the potential that these deadly weapons of war will be used to cause future harm. We are hopeful that Cabela’s and the Kittery Trading Post will do the right thing and set an example of leadership for other outdoor retailers to follow.”

Neither company immediately issued a response.

The letter comes after a group of faith leaders held a protest outside Cabela’s store in Scarborough shortly after the Lewiston shootings.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: