A former NASCAR driver who is running for Congress says he plans to return to the racetrack in October to raise money to “benefit the community of Lewiston” a year on from a deadly mass shooting in Lewiston.

Republican Austin Theriault, a state representative from Fort Kent, said he will participate in the Pro All Stars Series 400 weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway on Oct. 19 and 20.

“As we approach the first anniversary of the Lewiston tragedy, I want to do something to honor the victims, survivors and surrounding communities,” Theriault said during an online announcement of his plan. “I’m dedicating the race weekend to #LewistonStrong and raising funds to support the community’s rebuilding efforts.”

“It’s going to be a great weekend,” Theriault added. “I hope to win the race, but at the end of the day, I’d like to raise about $50,000 towards giving back to the victims,”

Theriault is running to unseat three-term Democrat Jared Golden of Lewiston, who has represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House since defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in 2018.

The mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2023, left 18 people dead and 13 wounded. More than $7 million has been raised to help the victims and community.

