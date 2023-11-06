All three survivors of the Lewiston shootings who remain hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center are now in stable condition.

One patient who had been in critical condition was upgraded to stable on Saturday, the hospital announced. The hospital did not identify any of the patients.

“We are grateful that these patients continue to improve and get well,” John Alexander, Central Maine Healthcare’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, we want to encourage everyone to take some time to practice self-care. Whether it’s spending time with loved ones, taking a walk in the woods, or reading a book, it is very important that we do whatever we need as individuals to take care of ourselves.”

All but one of the 14 patients who initially survived the Oct. 25 attacks were taken to the Lewiston hospital. Three patients died at the hospital, and another was transported to Mass General Hospital. The remaining patients have been released.

