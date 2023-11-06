AUGUSTA — An Oakland woman was sentenced Monday to four years in prison in connection with the death of her 14-month-old son.

Ashley Malloy, 23, pleaded guilty in August to manslaughter and drug trafficking charges after her son, Karson, died of an overdose in 2021 from a combination of fentanyl and tramadol at her apartment.

Officials said Karson had enough fentanyl in his system to kill four adults, and there were drugs throughout the apartment where he lived with his mother, including in a blanket on a bed were Malloy had put her son down for a nap Nov. 2, 2021, and later found him unresponsive.

“We’re here today because the defendant, Ashley Malloy, failed her son,” prosecutor Lisa Bogue, an assistant attorney general, said. “Karson didn’t have a chance. There was no safe place for Karson. He wasn’t safe in his own pajamas. Those pajamas were covered in fentanyl. And not even safe in his own skin.”

Superior Court Justice Julia Lipez sentenced Malloy to 10 years in prison, with all but four years suspended, and six years of probation. The sentencing followed emotional testimony, including from Malloy, at a sentencing hearing Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

The sentence means Malloy will spend four years in prison if she complies with the conditions of her probation, or up to the full 10-year sentence if she does not comply with the terms of her probation.

Advertisement

“My heart will forever be broken from this devastating loss,” Malloy said, her voice cracking. “There is nothing worse a mother could do than not protect their child. Karson, I am so sorry I didn’t protect you the way I should have as a mother. I would do anything to bring you back and hear your voice one more time.”

Malloy’s lawyer, John Pelletier, said Malloy allowed people to whom she was introduced through a friend from high school to use her apartment to deal drugs. Pelletier said Malloy allowed them to do so because of threats to her involving a family member who had accumulated a drug debt.

Malloy was not an active participant in the drug trade, Pelletier said, and had been kicked out of her apartment the day before Karson’s death by those involved in dealing drugs. She returned the next day.

Two men have been charged in connection with alleged drug trafficking tied to the case, a spokesperson for the Office of the Maine Attorney General said. Their cases are pending.

Domingos Carbral, 34, of Skowhegan was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, and Joshua Cyr, 33, of Turner on one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Lipez said fentanyl — an enormously addictive, deadly synthetic opioid — is wreaking havoc across Maine. She said the case involving Malloy and Karson was also a tragedy for Malloy’s other child, who is now in foster care through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Lipez said Malloy acted with criminal negligence, but not recklessly, in Karson’s son, which factored into the sentencing.

The judge also said mitigating factors, included Malloy’s young age and lack of a criminal record, were considered when determining the sentence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: