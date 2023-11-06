A Hancock County jury unanimously found a Portland man guilty of killing his former girlfriend at a retreat in Acadia National Park last summer.

Raymond Lester, 37, was convicted of knowing or intentional murder in the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Lester was quiet as he sat in the Hancock County Superior Courtroom while the verdict was read.

Jurors deliberated for a little less than two hours Monday after several days of testimony and evidence. They visited the crime scene at Acadia National Park. They heard from other people who attended the retreat who were concerned by Lester’s dangerous behavior and his fights with Mokeme. They heard from law enforcement officers who spent almost a month looking for Lester after charging him with murder.

The state of Maine rested its case Friday. Lester’s defense attorneys called no witnesses and he declined to testify Monday morning.

Lester and Mokeme were attending a Black Excellence 2022 retreat that Mokeme had helped organize at the Schoodic Institute in Acadia in June 2022.

Mokeme oversaw several groups and events focused on supporting Maine’s Black community and connecting people with nature. She was the creative director of the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, which hosted cooperative living programs, outdoor programs, retreats and a plant share.

She and Lester had been dating for about three years when prosecutors say Lester hit Mokeme with his car late on the night of June 18, 2022. He immediately fled the park, leaving her to be found early the next morning as their friends and his family tried desperately to reach him over the phone and text.

They were still trying to find out where Lester was when he left his cellphone at a Walmart in Warwick, Rhode Island, the following afternoon, police said.

Police agencies from other states sent Maine State Police pictures of Lester’s car in Georgia, Louisiana and Texas on June 20 and June 21, 2022. They last saw the vehicle in Sierra Blanca, Texas, about 16 miles from the U.S. border with Mexico.

Lester turned himself in about a month later, but police still don’t have his car. Lester reported it was stolen on Sept. 6, 2022.

“That’s the mystery,” said Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis in closing arguments on Monday. “But the defendant had the car … He took the car. He fled. He ended up in Texas. Less than 72 hours later, the car was never seen again.”

Lester pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in October 2022. His attorneys have argued no one saw Lester hit Mokeme and that detectives investigating her death were biased against Lester from the start.

Lester’s attorney, William Ashe, said Monday that testimony from other retreat attendees “doesn’t reflect well” on Lester’s behavior — but it doesn’t make him guilty of murder.

Ashe said police were quick to identify Lester as a person of interest and that theory biased them from fully investigating any one else. He raised questions that Lester could have left the retreat because he wasn’t enjoying it, and that he could have gone to Mexico because he was scared he wasn’t going to be treated fairly by investigators.

“He was presumed guilty from the beginning,” Ashe said. “They ignored investigation, they ignored evidence that was contrary to their theory.”

The police pictures of Lester’s car show no damage to the front of the vehicle, Ashe said, even though prosecutors say they believe Lester hit Mokeme and drove into the woods lining the walking path.

Ellis said Monday that prosecutors believe most of the damage would have been to the car’s undercarriage, which is harder to see in pictures.

This story will be updated.

