The state’s yellow flag law has been invoked 14 times to take away someone’s access to firearms since the Lewiston shootings on Oct. 25, according to a Maine Attorney General’s Office report.

The law – which has come under scrutiny because it was not used to remove weapons from Robert Card, who killed 18 people in Lewiston – has now been used a total of 95 times since it went into effect in 2020. The flurry of incidents in the past two weeks means about 15% of all yellow flag actions occurred after the Lewiston shootings.

In three cases since Oct. 25, Robert Card’s name was invoked by the subject of the yellow flag action.

Police agencies can use the law to take away weapons from people who have mental health issues and present a danger to themselves or others. It requires a mental health evaluation and a court order.

Records provided by the Attorney General’s Office include basic descriptions of cases, but do not identify the people involved.

On Nov. 10, Auburn police reported that a “20-year-old man attempted suicide by stabbing himself in abdomen; said he was going to be ‘the next Robert Card.'”

Advertisement

The following day, on Nov. 11, Lewiston police said that a “50-year-old man with a history of suicidal/homicidal ideations told family he was going to do (what) Robert Card did, but with a knife.”

And on Nov. 12, Brunswick police invoked the yellow flag law after a “29-year-old man claims he’s being ordered to kill his parents or son; referenced Robert Card, the Lewiston mass shooter.”

Many of the cases since the shootings include suicidal threats, but there were also homicidal threats or a combination of the two. The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office reported that on Nov. 7, a “44-year-old suicidal man concerned he will be the next mass shooter. Drinking heavily in the context of financial stress and infidelity. History of removing firearms when depressed and suicidal.”

Maine is the only state in the nation that has a yellow flag law, while 21 states have red flag laws, where law enforcement has more flexibility to remove weapons when people suffering from mental illness make threats to themselves or others. In Maine, unlike the red flag states, people must be in protective custody by police and undergo an evaluation by a mental health professional before weapons can be removed.

Twenty-eight states do not have a yellow flag or a red flag law on the books.

Ben Strick, vice president of adult behavioral health with Spurwink, which provides telehealth services to do the mental health evaluations required under Maine’s law, said police departments have learned more about how to use the law over the past year. Usdge also has ramped up since Maine contracted with Spurwink for the telehealth services.

“Beyond a doubt, this law has saved lives,” Strick said.

While some details about events leading up the Lewiston shootings have yet to be made public, the yellow flag law does not appear to have been used with Card in Maine, or a red flag law in New York state this summer, when Card was in a psychiatric facility for two weeks after making threats.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: