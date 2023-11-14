One person died in a house fire Monday afternoon on Long Island, the Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators were on the island Tuesday morning to search though 6 feet of rubble and recovered the body of one victim, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office.

The victim is believed to be 69-year-old Thomas Johnson, who owned the home, Moss said. Johnson was one of two family members home when the fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. The other person was able to get out and run to a nearby home to call for help.

The fire destroyed the two-story home at 41 Atlantic Lane on Monday. The fire and a plume of black smoke could be seen from the Eastern Prom in Portland and from Falmouth and South Portland. Smoke covered the northern end of Long Island and parts of Cousins and Littlejohn islands.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office went to the scene Monday night but were unable to do a complete search because of the amount of debris and lack of light, Moss said.

Fire marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Johnson’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to confirm the identification.

Town tax records list the owners of the home as Thomas and Debra Johnson.

This story will be updated.

