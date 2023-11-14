Saco police are looking for a driver suspected of hitting a man and his dog in a residential neighborhood on Monday evening and then fleeing the scene.

The victim and his dog were crossing Lincoln Street just west of Forest Street around 6 p.m. when a car hit them and continued driving, according to police.

Another driver witnessed the crime, Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said, but was unable to get a clear description of the driver and could only describe the car as a small and light-colored.

The victim’s leg was injured and he was taken to Maine Medical Center. His dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Huntress said Tuesday that he did not have an update on their conditions.

Police believe the driver’s side of the suspect’s car was damaged. They ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

