A large fire on Long Island in Casco Bay on Monday afternoon produced a plume of black smoke that could be seen from the mainland.

An investigator for the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Moss said more details should be available later Monday.

“It was pretty significant,” said Portland Harbormaster Kevin Battle, who took photos of the plume of smoke from Southern Maine Community College near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse. “Whatever was burning out there was burning pretty good.”

The column of smoke could be seen from the Eastern Prom in Portland, as well as Falmouth and South Portland. The smoke covered the northern end of Long Island, parts of Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island.

Attempts to reach Long Island fire Chief Will Tierney were not successful Monday evening.

Long Island, which is only accessible from the mainland by boat or ferry, seceded from Portland in 1993. Its 2020 population was 234, according to the U.S. census.

Chebeague Island sent fire crews to Long Island. It was unclear whether Portland sent crews.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous