AUGUSTA — Lawmakers are holding a public hearing Friday on a proposed red flag law that would allow family members, in addition to police, to petition a court to restrict a person’s access to firearms if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The bill, L.D. 2283, would streamline the process already in state law and wouldn’t require a mental health evaluation before getting a judge’s permission to take away someone’s guns.

The proposal from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, was introduced late in the legislative session after citizens and advocates who testified about other gun reforms also called for a more robust process for intervening and restricting access to guns when someone is in crisis.

It comes in the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured. Lawmakers are also considering other gun safety reforms in response, including expanded background checks to include private, advertised sales, a 72-hour waiting period on purchases and updates to the current yellow-flag law, which requires a mental health evaluation in order for police to be able to restrict a person’s access to weapons.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition lauded the red flag proposal in a news release Friday prior to the public hearing.

“After hours of public testimony and outreach to lawmakers, the Legislature has responded with a bill to create a true extreme risk protection order,” said Nacole Palmer, the coalition’s executive director.

“This bill would empower families to intervene to remove guns from loved ones who are a risk to themselves or others, and reduce the burden placed on police officers to determine whether or not a person is mentally ill, which is a requirement to use the state’s current yellow-flag law. Maine must improve its gun safety laws, and an extreme risk protection order is one way to make our state safer.”

Opponents of the proposal say it risks infringing on people’s rights to have firearms and worry what the lack of a mental health evaluation would mean.

“We have grave concerns about the omission of mental health professionals being included as part of this proposal,” the Maine Sheriffs’ Association said in written testimony. “When firearms are removed from the possession of a person that is suspected to be a danger, why does this bill fail to provide support to that individual?”

