AUGUSTA — More than 60 gun safety advocates rallied at the State House Wednesday, urging lawmakers to expand background checks and waiting periods on firearm sales, ban bump stocks and make it easier to keep guns away from people who are deemed dangerous.

The rally was organized by Mom’s Demand Action, a nonprofit that has been advocating for gun reform since the Sandy Hook massacre. It comes on the same day lawmakers are expected to begin debating a series of bills introduced in response to the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people and injured 13 others last fall.

“Lawmakers have the chance to pass policies that will save lives now,” said Moms Demand Action Executive Director Angela Ferrell-Zabala, who applauded grassroots activists in Maine. “It’s a testament to your commitment that we have arrived at this pivotal moment here today. And now we have the opportunity to take this fight over the finish line.”

Wearing bright red shirts, advocates fanned out into the hallways to lobby lawmakers to support a series of gun reforms that have historically faced an uphill battle in Maine. Each person was encouraged to take notes, so activists can focus their lobbying in the coming days on undecided lawmakers.

Later today, lawmakers on two different committees will debate and possibly vote on several gun safety and mental health proposals. Once the committee make their recommendations, the bills would before the full Legislature.

Most of the action will be in the Judiciary Committee, which is considering an wide-ranging bill from Gov. Janet Mills that would require background checks on advertised private firearm sales, create a new procedure for police to seek a court order to take someone into protective custody with the goal of temporarily separating them from firearms if they are deemed dangerous, create a state office focused on violence prevention and creating an additional mental health crisis receiving center in Lewiston.

Advertisement

The committee is also considering a proposal from Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, that would ban bump stocks and other rapid fire devices that make semiautomatic firearms fire more like automatics, and a proposal from Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, that would institute a 72-hour waiting period on most firearm purchases.

During a public hearing last week, gun safety advocates urged lawmakers to go further and ban assault style weapons. They pushed for a more streamlined extreme risk protection order process that would allow friends and family to petition a court to temporarily restrict access to firearms of people who are a risk to themselves of others.

Such laws, known as red flag laws, exist in 21 other states. Maine has an extreme risk protection order process, but it is known as a yellow flag law because it requires someone to be taken into protective custody by police and to receive a mental health evaluation before seeking a court order.

Gun rights advocates say Maine’s existing law is more constitutionally sound because it includes due process for firearm owners, but gun safety advocates say the additional steps make the process cumbersome and stigmatize people with mental illness by wrongly equating mental illness with gun violence.

The Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to take up a bill from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, to address gun violence as a public health issues — a bill that builds off proposals offered by Mills.

Talbot Ross’ bill, among other things, proposes at least a $17.5 million investment in mental health crisis systems in the state, including the expansion of mobile crisis units that could respond to incidents 24 hours a day in more rural places in the state. Her bill would also provide funding to create at least six additional mental health crisis receiving centers in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Oxford, Penobscot, Washington and York counties.

Her bill, which also includes a violence prevention office and a training program for gun dealers to recognize signs that someone is in a crisis, received broad support in a hearing last week.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: