AUGUSTA — A legislative committee considering a package of gun safety reforms narrowly voted Thursday to study whether the state should allow residents to voluntarily waive their rights to purchase or receive firearms.

The committee voted 6-5 in favor of L.D. 2119, which now heads to the House and Senate for further votes. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, is one of four firearms bills the committee is reviewing and will possibly vote on Thursday.

Initially, the committee voted 6-6 along party lines with Passamaquoddy tribal Rep. Aaron Dana voting against the bill. The committee then voted a second time after Dana stepped out of the room to pass the bill 6-5 along party lines, with Democrats present in support and Republicans opposed. Sen. Donna Bailey, D- Saco, and Rep. Adam Lee, D-Auburn, were absent. It wasn’t immediately clear why a second vote was held. The bill advances to the full Legislature either way.

The vote came as the committee is also scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on other firearms bills Thursday including proposals for a 72-hour waiting period on firearms purchases, a ban on bump stocks and other rapid-fire devices and an expansion of required background checks to include advertised, private sales.

A proposal from Gov. Janet Mills also would update the state’s yellow-flag law to make it easier for police to take someone into custody and confiscate their weapons.

The bills come in the aftermath of last year’s mass shooting in Lewiston, in which a gunman shot and killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and restaurant. The shooting has added urgency to calls for stricter gun laws in Maine, which have been the topic of significant feedback and input from advocates and opponents this legislative session.

Doudera’s bill originally would have set up a process for a person to voluntarily waive their rights to purchase or receive firearms in an effort to reduce suicides, but she amended the proposal to call for a task force to study the proposal after the state’s judicial branch said it was not set up to oversee such a process.

The amended proposal sets up a 13-member task force to study whether to set up the process.

Committee members spent about an hour discussing the proposal and asking clarifying questions before their vote. Rep. Amy Kuhn, D-Falmouth, who made the motion to pass the bill, said the study and process could be a valuable tool for people in crisis and their loved ones trying to keep them safe.

But Republicans expressed concerns about the makeup of the task force, whether the process for voluntarily giving up rights would include firearms dealers providing suicide prevention resources and whether there would be a permanent record of people who have voluntarily waived their rights, something that could potentially make them a target for non-voluntary removal.

“A big part of this is to prevent suicide, yet nothing in this bill has the person who is taking in the firearms give resources for suicide prevention, mental health or anything,” said Rep. Jennifer Poirier, R-Skowhegan. “That’s pretty problematic for me.”

Thursday’s work session came a day after the committee met with Francine Garland Stark, the executive director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, who pushed back on claims that have arisen previously about the proposed 72-hour waiting period making it more difficult for victims of domestic violence to defend themselves.

Related Maine Democrats meet privately with ATF official as advocates work to build support for gun reforms

National research shows that the presence of firearms makes it five times more likely for a victim to be killed with a gun, Stark told the committee.

Democrats on the committee also met privately Wednesday with the deputy director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a briefing about existing firearms regulations. The move prompted criticism from Republicans, who skipped an opportunity to also meet with the director because they believed it should have been held publicly.

This story will be updated.

