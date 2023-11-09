LEWISTON — Maine Public will air a special televised Maine Calling town hall meeting hosted by journalist Jennifer Rooks called “Love Lewiston – A Maine Calling Special.”

The program will air on Maine Public Television and Maine Public Radio at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Love Lewiston – A Maine Calling Special” will feature community members, young people, first responders, counselors, and inspirational voices from outside of Maine who have experienced similar tragedies to what took place in Lewiston. These voices and messages will serve as the touchstone for conversations over the course of the evening as individuals touched by the tragedy share their experiences, thoughts, and hopes for the future.

“Those of us who work in Lewiston were especially touched by this tragedy and want to help,” stated Rick Schneider, Maine Public’s president and CEO. “I hope a civic conversation in our Lewiston television studio can promote healing, reflection, and moving forward, for our neighbors and for viewers across the state.”

The program will also be available on Maine Public’s YouTube Channel, Facebook page, and at MainePublic.org where it will also be archived for later viewing.

