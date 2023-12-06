One of the last two remaining patients from the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Doctors, nurses and health care professionals lined the hallway leading to the exit of the hospital in what officials described as “an emotional sendoff.”

Photographs posted on the Central Maine Healthcare website showed the patient, a man, being pushed down the hallway in a wheelchair by a nurse. CMMC did not identify the patient.

“Following complicated surgery and weeks of recovery, the patient was cleared to return home, exactly six weeks since the incident occurred,” Central Maine Healthcare said in a statement.

Hospital employees wished the patient well and applauded as he and family members passed by them. What was intended to be a quiet moment quickly turned joyful.

“What a sight it was to see this brave patient leaving our hospital,” Steve Littleson, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said in a statement. “He has been with us for six weeks, and in that time our doctors, nurses and other team members have formed a powerful bond with him. We wish him and his wonderful family all the best as he continues his recovery at home.”

The hospital has adhered to a policy of not identifying the mass shooting survivors in its care though some families have shared their stories. Other families, such as Kyle Secor’s, shared details soon after the shooting.

On Oct. 29, his family posted a medical update on Facebook. In the post, his family said they decided to withhold details until they had a better idea of some of the challenges Secor will be facing.

On Wednesday, Secor posted a thank you on his Facebook page to the hospital staff and community for their care and support. He also posted the video of himself being wheeled out of CMMC in a wheelchair as dozens of onlookers applauded, shook his hand and took his photograph.

“I really appreciate everyone’s support. I can’t be more thankful for the ICU staff and all the doctors that helped me along the way. I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you everyone!” Secor wrote.

Secor, a father of two who played hockey for the Maine Nordiques, was shot at Schemengees Bar & Grille and had serious leg and abdomen injuries, according to the family’s update. He had emergency surgery the night of the shooting and needed an additional procedure the next night and a lengthy surgery the following day to repair the injuries to his abdomen and legs, they said.

“This is a big day for not just this patient, but for all of us here at CMMC,” said Dr. John Alexander, chief medical officer for Central Maine Healthcare. “The tragedy of Oct. 25 took an emotional toll on our community, so to see another one of these patients heading home is an enormous morale boost for our team members who have cared for them and all that hold him in their thoughts.”

Gunman Robert Card, of Bowdoin, killed 18 people and injured 13 others in the Oct. 25 rampage, the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

