The commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting will release its final report at a news conference next Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The group, comprised of lawyers and mental health experts hand-selected by Gov. Janet Mills, began its work nine months ago, weeks after Army Reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a pair of shootings on Oct. 25.

Through some closed-door meetings and over a dozen public hearings, the commission has slowly put together the story of the shooter’s mental decline, law enforcement’s inability to disarm him before the shooting, and state police’s two-day struggle to find him after he initially escaped the scene of his crimes.

The group has heard publicly from a number of victims and victim advocates, Army leaders, members of the Deaf community, the former state medical examiner and several law enforcement agencies.

The commission released a scathing interim report in March that chastised the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office for not doing enough to confront the shooter in September after he punched a friend and threatened to attack his Army Reserve unit’s base in Saco.

While Sagadahoc officials have said Maine’s limited protective custody and yellow flag laws prevented them from disarming the shooter, the commission report said the agency should have found a way to bring him into custody, possibly by charging him with a crime. It called Sagadahoc’s failure to do so “an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility.”

At public hearings held since the interim report’s release, the commission has largely focused on the shooter’s Army Reserve commanders, who admitted they did little to monitor his mental health treatment after his release from a psychiatric hospital last August. The Army has confirmed that it has punished three of the shooter’s commanders, but it has not shared their identities.

The details of the Card’s discharge from the hospital remain unknown to the public, and commission members have at points been visibly frustrated by the difficulty in getting answers.

After he tried to attack a friend he believed was accusing him of being a pedophile — a delusion friends and family say he became obsessed with over the course of the year — his commanders ordered him to submit to an evaluation at a New York hospital near where the unit was training.

Doctors diagnosed him with psychosis and planned to involuntarily commit him at the civilian Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital under state law, Maj. Matthew Dickison told the commission last month.

But for reasons unknown to Dickison, Four Winds staff apparently changed course just days later and discharged the shooter.

The commission tried twice to interview a civilian social worker contracted with the Army to learn more about the case; but after initially failing to show up for her public hearing, Patricia Moloney eventually told the commission that they had found the wrong person and that she had essentially nothing to do with the case.

It’s unclear whether the commission ever successfully interviewed anyone from Four Winds behind closed doors or whether Tuesday’s report will explain any more about what happened there last summer.

The report will be posted online at the time of Tuesday’s news conference, which will be held at Lewiston City Hall.

