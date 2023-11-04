LEWISTON – It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Maxx Allen Hathaway. Maxx was a victim of the Lewiston mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2023, a senseless crime that took the life of this incredible man. Maxx was a beloved husband, father, son, nephew, brother, cousin and friend. Born on May 20, 1988, in Bath, Maxx was the son of Robert and Catherine Hathaway. He graduated from Lisbon Falls High School and attend the University of Maine and the University of Southern Maine. He earned his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Administration / Finance from The University of Southern Maine. Maxx was an active and athletic child and enjoyed playing basketball, soccer and football through his academic years in Lisbon Falls. Maxx had great joy in his life, most notably his family. He and his beautiful wife, Brenda, had built a family together. He was a wonderful father to Zoey and Lilian and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his third child, another daughter. He was proud to sport a shirt that proclaimed, “You don’t scare me. I have three daughters and a wife.” His brightest and happiest days were with Brenda, Zoey, Lilian and their baby on the way. Maxx was a fun loving and caring friend to so many. He was a goofy and down to earth person who loved to make jokes, and always had a positive attitude. Maxx was a stay-at-home dad, while he finished his degree at the University of Southern Maine. He had just received his diploma on the day of the tragic shooting. Maxx is survived by his wife, Brenda, his daughters Zoey and Lilian, father Robert Hathaway, mother Catherine Hathaway and partner Greg Hobbs, his sisters – Kelsay Hathaway and partner Bill Adams and Courtney Majoros and husband Kevin Majoros, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins, and so many dear friends. A Celebration of Life is being planned, date TBD. Maxx’s family is requesting that friends and family share memories of Maxx. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls, ME 04252, (207) 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to a Gofundme account that has been set up for Maxx’s family. The link for the Gofundme Account follows: http://www.gofundme.com/f/brenda-in-this-time-of-need-and-grieving

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous