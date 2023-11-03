SABATTUS – Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51, of Sabattus, suddenly passed away on Oct. 25, 2023.

Mike, known by many as Mikey, was born on Feb. 12, 1972, the son of Michael and Ann Deslauriers. Mike grew up in Sabattus, attended Sabattus schools and graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1990. He was a self-taught techy and was employed as a network engineer at St. Mary’s Hospital/Covenant Health for 30 years. He was most recently employed as a network engineer for W.G. Tech in Westbrook.

Mike’s proudest accomplishments in life were his two children, Keagan and Abriana. You could always find Mike at a hockey arena, archery range, or soccer field supporting and cheering on his kids. To know Mike was to know the love and pride he had for his children.

Mike loved spending his spare time with the love of his life Stacy Cyr (Moyer). They enjoyed golfing, bowling, and attending Bruins hockey games. When they were together, they were having fun. Mike often referred to Stacy as “his person”, mostly because she was one of the few people who could tolerate his relentless sarcasm.

Mike loved making people laugh, many times at their expense. His witty sarcastic humor was one of a kind. He could make a whole room roar with laughter. If Mike was in the room, you were laughing.

Mike’s interests were many. You could often find him on the course at Meadows Golf Club or holding court in Doolin’s pub. He enjoyed fishing in his fishing boat on Tacoma Lakes where he spent many of his childhood summers. Mike’s most recent hobby was bowling. Sunday nights were league night at Just-In-Time where he made many new connections. An avid sports fan, Mike followed all of the Boston sports teams since he was a little boy. Mike loved competition whether it was a corn hole game, cribbage or a game of trivia since he claimed his brain was full of useless knowledge. Mike joked that he had only one friend, Jason Walker. You could often find them together solving the world’s problems over a beer.

Above all, family meant everything to Mike. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his children, nieces, nephews or the many who called him Uncle Mikey.

The loss of Mike will be felt by many who loved him. Mike will be greatly missed by his partner Stacy Cyr; son Keagan and his fiancé Lexi Faucher; daughter Abriana and her boyfriend Brad Sandelin; Stacy’s daughters, Haylee and Delaney Cyr; parents, Michael and Ann Deslauriers; sisters, Vicki Roy and her husband Paul Roy, and Amy Deslauriers and partner Jeff Johnson; nieces, Emily and Olivia Roy and nephew Isaac Morissette as well as their partners.

Mike was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Muriel Deslauriers and maternal grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy Conner.

On line condolences can be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

In honor of the unthinkable loss of Mike share a beer with someone you haven’t seen in a while, perform a random act of kindness, or make someone laugh or smile. Mike would like that.

Visitation, Fortin Auburn, Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3-7 p.m. Celebration of life will be celebrated on Monday 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes 217 Turner St., Auburn, 207 723-8545.

Donations can be made directly to Maine Victims Compensation Fund,

6 State House Station,

Augusta, ME, 04333,

phone 207-624-7882

