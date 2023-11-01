LEWISTON — Some big names are urging people to attend this evening’s football game between Lewiston High School and its cross-river rival in Auburn, Edward Little High School.

Rob Gronkowski, who built a big fan following as a New England Patriots tight end, provided a video posted online today by Lewiston Athletic Director Jason Fuller.

The support for Maine and the Twin Cities has been amazing … a great message from @RobGronkowski this afternoon about tonight's game! Thanks for thinking of us during these difficult times. I think I might pass on the Gronk spikes tonight though? pic.twitter.com/2pMyzuKi7E — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023

“Hello, folks, it’s Gronk,” he says as he looks into the camera wearing a polo shirt. “I’ve been thinking about everyone in Lewiston, Maine, and I’m sending my love.”

The Patriot’s quarterback, Mac Jones, also chipped in a video sending his “thoughts and prayers” to the Twin Cities as well as his hope t hat “everyone has a great game.”

But Gronkowski and Jones aren’t the only big names to have sent videos touting the game.

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell, also speaking directly to a camera, said, “Hello everyone, it’s Will Ferrell. And I just want to say ‘Today’s the day. Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little.’

A special thank you to Will Ferrell for thinking of our Twin City Community … a smile & laugh is so good for us today! And yeah, there is a big football game tonight to bring us together! pic.twitter.com/VhA7I5vRI1 — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023

“Everyone’s going to be watching. Everyone’s going to be talking about it,” Ferrell said. “So let’s bring it on. Let’s bring it on like it’s Donkey Kong.

“Have a great game! Go! Fight! Win! Whatever that means,” Ferrell said.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, knows what winning means.

He gave a shout-out to the two teams.

“We all know you guys are rivals,” Gronkowski said. “It’s going to be a huge game.”

“I just want to say you guys are amazing, sticking together to stay strong through these tough times,” he said, adding that he hopes to see some “Gronk spike videos” later.

“Play ball,” Gronkowski said. “Let’s go.”

The postponed Battle of the Bridge game is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston High School, with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 5:40 p.m. The gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The Sun Journal will be at pre-game ceremonies as well as the game for stories online and in Thursday’s paper.

The game will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://t.co/UkTLT1d5ZA and at https://www.brgsports.me/.

