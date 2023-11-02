LEWISTON – Robert Edward Violette, “Bob”, 76, of Lewiston, went to Heaven, though unexpectedly, on Oct. 25, 2023, alongside his longtime love, Lucy.

Bob was a retired Sears Mechanic, who recently worked for Lee Cars in Auburn, and was most recently enjoying his retirement. He was born and raised in Lewiston and was a son of John H. Violette and Marguerite (Letendre) Violette. Though he was a lifelong resident of Lewiston, Bob had earlier traveled the country as a truck driver and saw much of the world while serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He met and married the love of his life, Lucille (Hartford) Violette and together they created a loving home with their most valuable assets, their three sons. Bob was a proud father, and grandfather, always finding a way to be exactly what his family needed, the rock of the family.

Bob was a man of integrity, love and kindness, and knew how to make you smile. He was patient, and had a true passion for sharing wisdom, life lessons and teaching in any capacity. These attributes made him a well-received coach for the Youth Bowling League for many years, where he volunteered every Wednesday night as an extra practice night, in addition to Youth League Saturdays, to offer additional guidance for the children who participated in the sport. Through his years of coaching he developed close connections with numerous children and families, and truly enjoyed watching them grow and evolve. Bob has touched countless lives in this capacity and had a particularly close bond with a child he coached, Owen B.

When Bob was not coaching bowling, he was either bowling in a men’s league, bowling in a couples league with his wife, or spending time with his family. Bob leaves behind a legacy that is irreplaceable, teaching his children and grandchildren to always put family first, and so many things that his surviving family hold dear to their hearts. His love and guidance lives on in all of our hearts, as well as his warm embrace and big hugs.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, John H. Violette and Marguerite Violette, as well as his sister, Jane Miner. Bob is survived by his son, Andrew Violette of Leeds, son Thomas Violette of Lewiston, son John Violette and wife Cassandra Violette currently of Oklahoma, as well as six grandchildren, Joshua, Conner, Owen, Chloe, Madelyn and Hannah Violette, as well as brothers, John H. Violette Jr. of Lewiston and Ron Violette of Massachusetts.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Monday November 6, from 4-7 p.m., at Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., AUBURN. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday November 7, at 10 a.m., at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. Auburn. A private family committal will take place following the service.

You may share your many memories and condolences for Bob and his family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to The Bob and Lucy Violette Bowling Memorial Fund, c/o Law Office of Dionne & Couturier,

465 Main St.

Lewiston ME 04240

so their memory can be carried on by others that love the sport they cherished.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous