Nearly six months after a mass shooting in Lewiston touched communities across Maine, bank executive Kevin Cote will run his first Boston Marathon to raise funds for a Bath organization that lost an employee in the attack.

Cote is trying to raise $5,000 for the Pine Tree Society, an organization that helps Mainers with developmental and physical disabilities. The campaign was established in remembrance of Joshua Seal, Pine Tree Society’s director of interpreting services, and others who were killed in the Oct. 25 shooting.

Cote, a vice president at Bank of America, has only run three marathons to date but is a lifelong runner. He started training 10 weeks ago when the bank secured a runner’s bib commemorating the Lewiston shooting.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it right now,” Cote said, referring to the enormity of Monday’s race.

According to Cote, it was a “no-brainer” when choosing Pine Tree Society as the recipient for fundraising. Bank of America already had close ties with the organization.

Pine Tree Society President and CEO Noel Sullivan said Cote’s upcoming race is meaningful for the organization and will have an impact on people’s lives.

“The fact that Kevin was inspired to support Pine Tree Society after learning our director of interpreting services, Joshua Seal, was killed in the October mass shooting in Lewiston makes his run even more meaningful to us,” Sullivan said. “Josh was an athlete who loved the outdoors, and every step Kevin takes honors Josh’s life and his work with the Deaf community.”

Seal, who was described as a passionate leader and advocate for the Deaf community, worked as an American Sign Language interpreter and spent seven years as an educational technician at the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, according to his obituary.

Seal was one of four victims from the Deaf community who were enjoying a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille when the shooting broke out.

Though Cote has not yet reached his fundraising goal, he hopes to at least raise awareness of Pine Tree Society’s services for the community, such as sign language interpreting and its Pine Tree Camp in the summer.

Those interested in donating can visit givengain.com/discover and search for Kevin Cote until April 30. Donations can also be made directly to the organization at pinetreesociety.org.

