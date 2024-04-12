BATH – John R. Johnston, 78, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

He was born in Bath on Sept. 16, 1945, a son of Irving R. and Laura (Comeau) Johnston Sr. John attended Bath schools and Morse High School. He entered the United States Navy in 1964, serving aboard a Bath Iron Works built destroyer, the Richard E. Kraus. John was a Vietnam Veteran. John owned and operated the Chevron Station in Bath, then was employed at Bath Iron Works as a welder, retiring in 2002. He married Sharon Perow in 1975.

He was a life member of the Bath American Legion, a member of the Bath Country Club and a past member of the Bath Lodge of Elks.

John enjoyed listening to oldies, working on his corvettes, playing fast pitch and slow pitch softball, pool and especially golfing. John will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles O’Dell and George “Eddie” Johnston, one sister, Donna Disbrow.

He is survived by one brother, Irving R. Johnston Jr. and his wife Linda of Georgia one sister, Dorothy McNierny of Oklahoma, one grandson, John R. Johnston III of Bath, many nieces and nephews. A big thank you to all his wonderful neighbors who have helped him over the years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday April 27, 2024, at Calvary cemetery in Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

﻿Memorial contributions may be made to

Midcoast Humane,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

or an animal shelter of your choice

