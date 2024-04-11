TOPSHAM – Michael Paul Painchaud, Topsham, Maine’s beloved local bean brewer and famous finance whiz, embarked on his final adventure on March 10, 2024, at the spry age of 75. Born just in time to catch the tail end of the ’48 spring blossoms, Michael was born on March 31.

His legacy is carried on by his offspring: Cheri Painchaud (along with her son, Takoda) of Topsham, and Michelle Painchaud, from Oregon. Michael’s three sisters—Lucille Painchaud of Ashville, N.C., Paula Menzies Prospect, Conn., and Jacqueline, from Topsham, along with his adoring nieces and nephews – Sally, Brian, John, Katie, Jesse, and Jazmyn – will continue to share tales of one of their favorite family mavericks. Carl and Catlin, and Jacob, from Topsham, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews and a couple great greats, who will keep the Painchaud spirit alive.﻿

A Spartan through and through, Michael scored his Bachelor of Science at Michigan State University. He worked in phlebotomy at Pontiac General Hospital and than went to France to study pre-med and learned the native language simultaneously!.

With a keen interest in finance and after working with EF Hutton in New York city, Michael launched his own finance company, Market Profile Theorems Inc., and he dedicated 33 years to this business, providing valuable investment research and focus on style management for U.S. Equities.

Maine beckoned, and 12 years ago, Michael answered, bringing his talents to Grampa’s Garden Inc. and, more recently, percolating joy in his coffee and tea shop in Brunswick. An avid collector, Michael took great pride in his extensive collection of Starbucks Memorabilia. The shop displayed some of this great collection.﻿

A sports aficionado, Michael never lost his love for the game – any game – especially if it involved his beloved Spartans. He even quarterbacked for the “Freaks” in ’72, tossing pigskins for a cause and scoring points for St. Jude Children’s Research, earning the benediction of the late Danny Thomas. Also know as the Bull Bowl in the 70’s. He gifted both his sister and niece to the track camp at MSU. And not to forget his solo bike trek from Michigan to California. Later in his 50’s, he dribbled his way into the hearts of the WAC senior basketball league in Seattle!

A traditional memorial service will be held to honor Michael’s life on April 21, 2024, at The Abbey in Brunswick from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Michael’s life was characterized by his dedication to his work, his generosity towards others, and his commendable spirit of giving. His memory will be held in the highest regard by all who knew him, and he will be profoundly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Michigan State Leadership program, which reflects Michael’s passion for empowering future generations

http://www.givingto.msu.edu

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous