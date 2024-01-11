LEWISTON — A bowling alley shuttered since a gunman opened fire Oct. 25 said this week it plans to reopen.

Just-In-Time Entertainment on Mollison Way posted pictures on its Facebook page Wednesday showing some work underway inside to spruce things up.

“The changes are slowly happening and coming together,” it said. “We look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Workers at the bowling alley said Thursday they are overhauling the building so it won’t look like it did before the shooting. How quickly they can finish the project is uncertain.

The alley’s owners, Justin and Samantha Juray, bought the former Sparetime Recreation in 2021.

It was one of two sites where Robert Card gunned down 18 people and injured at least 13 others.

