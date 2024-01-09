LEWISTON — Three days after suddenly closing its doors before a Saturday night, DaVinci’s Eatery has posted an explanation on its Facebook page.

The post states: “On Saturday, January 6th, we received word from the state that an individual made a formal complaint about the sighting of a roach in our kitchen. The complaint prompted an inspection from the City of Lewiston that day, and we closed voluntarily and immediately.”

The restaurant’s post states it has an active pest control program in place and that it is working with the pest control company to review its pest mitigation system.

“We are actively complying with all health and safety protocols required by the city and state. Our kitchen and equipment have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Please know that we work tirelessly to exceed industry standards for health and food safety,” the post further states.

The restaurant says it is hoping to reopen within the week and that all 60 of its employees are being taken care of throughout the closure. The post also apologizes to patrons for the sudden and unexpected closure, and the hardship and inconvenience it caused.

The Sun Journal has reached out to management for further clarification and is awaiting the city’s health inspection report.

This story will be updated.

