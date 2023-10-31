LEWISTON — Even a small act of kindness can have a big impact. That is the sentiment behind the city declaring Wednesday as Act of Kindness and Gratitude Day.

Some suggestions: help a neighbor with their trash, let someone cut in front of you in line, make someone laugh, share your umbrella, complement a stranger, or simply smile at the next person you see.

The effort comes a week after mass shootings at two local businesses killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

A number of ways have been set up to donate to victims and their families, starting with the City of Lewiston Victims and Families Fund, which has partnered with Androscoggin Bank to accept and process donations via a special page on its website. Donations will also be accepted in-person at any branch location, via wire transfer, or by check.

Gov. Janet Mills’ office has launched a website to serve as the clearinghouse for information on ways to support victims and their families in Lewiston, organizations involved in the community, health care response, and anyone who might be struggling with mental health during this stressful time. Go to maine.gov/governor/mills/lewiston.

Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has established a centralized hub of 18 verified separate fundraisers for victims and their families, one of which was started by Victims First, which has raised more than $116,00 as of Tuesday afternoon. Organizers said they are families of shooting victims dating back two decades and have raised funds for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, Club Q in Colorado and survivors of the Outlet mall shooting in Allen, Texas.

The combined donations from all 18 fundraisers on GoFundMe exceeded $1.3 million, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Workers at Rogue Life Maine on Westminster Street in Lewiston are cranking out Lewiston Strong shirts, hats and stickers, with thousands of orders waiting to be fulfilled. Owner Mark Rodrigue is pledging all proceeds from the sales will go to those directly impacted by the shootings.

VIP Tires & Service is pledging $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn and two Lewiston locations through Nov. 12 to a new fund that will aid in the recovery of the communities.

Roopers donated $500 per victim through the GoFundMe fundraisers, with some receiving $1,000 because there were two victims. Owner Stephanie Roop St. Laurent recalled the support her family got from the community last September, when her father and founder of Roopers, Steve Roop, died unexpectedly. “After the outpouring of love and support this community has shown us in the last year, Roopers is passionate about showing that love and support back to this beautiful community.”

Focusing on the victims and their families, Roop added, “Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones, to the survivors who are still fighting, the other patrons that were involved and affected by this tragedy, to our devoted customers whose establishments were involved, to our law enforcement and first responders, and to all of our children whose innocence was altered on October 25th.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Roopers had donated to 22 GoFundMe fundraisers.

Hannaford Supermarkets announced it is donating $210,000 to expand access to mental health resources in the greater Lewiston-Auburn community, funding a new position with Tri-County Mental Health’s Project Support You program. Its donation will also support victims, families and the community through the Maine Community Foundation and immediate funds to help residents seek counseling through the Mental Health Community Resource Center.

Hannaford also made direct donations of food and water to numerous resource sites and agencies assisting the community since the tragedy unfolded. Mike Vail, president of Hannaford Supermarkets, spoke to the long-term needs of the community. “The effects of this tragedy will be long-lasting and far-reaching. This donation supports both today’s urgent needs, as well as those yet unknown, and will also increase access to mental health resources in the community.”

