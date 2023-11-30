U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, on Thursday touted a bill he introduced with a New Mexico senator that would reduce the lethality of weapons that are commonly used in mass shootings.

The bill would limit the magazine capacity of rifles and shotguns to 10 rounds, and 15 rounds for handguns.

“Our goal is simple, to save lives in Maine, New Mexico and across the country,” King said.

During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, King and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, discussed how the bill would work. They say it would limit the number of deaths in mass shootings by making reloading a weapon more time-consuming, and also by regulating the amount of time between each bullet fired.

The bill, if approved, would ban detachable magazines that make it easy and quick to reload weapons. Instead, the magazines would be a fixed, internal component of the gun, and weapons would have to be reloaded manually. The bill would also regulate the internal functioning of guns, resulting in a longer time lapse between each bullet fired.

King said Robert Card, the Lewiston shooter, was likely able to kill as many as he did — 18 people in two locations — because he had high-capacity magazines on his AR-10 rifle that he was able to reload by duct-taping two magazines together. If a shooter has to take a longer time to reload, people would have more of an opportunity to escape and law enforcement would have a better chance to subdue the shooter, King said.

“Two people charged the shooter in Lewiston, but he killed them both because he didn’t have to stop and reload,” King said, referring to two men who died after charging Card at one of the shooting sites, the Just-in-Time bowling alley.

King said the goal of the bill is to “focus on was the lethality of the weapon, not what it looks like.”

As yet, no Republicans have pledged to support the bill, called the GOSAFE Act. King’s fellow Maine senator, Sen. Susan Collins, has not yet taken a position on the bill. Her staff said she is reviewing it.

The White House announced its support for the bill on Thursday.

“We support any effort to keep assault weapons and high-capacity magazines out of dangerous hands, as this bill would do,” said Stefanie Feldman, director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. “President Biden led the passage of the assault weapons ban through Congress in 1994 (when he was a senator from Delaware), which worked to significantly reduce mass shootings. And since Senate Republicans allowed it to expire in 2005, he has tirelessly fought to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once and for all.”

Lindsay Nichols, policy director for Giffords Law Center, which advocates for gun safety reforms, said the GOSAFE Act and another bill banning assault weapons would both be effective at saving lives.

“The most important thing is that Congress and state policymakers should move forward to address this problem. Either approach would be a huge step to making our communities safer,” Nichols said.

This story will be updated.

